Song-Song families haven't met

SEOUL •Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo's families have not yet met, ahead of the celebrity couple's Oct 31 wedding, the actor's agency said on Monday.

South Korean media outlets reported that the actor's parents, who live in Daejeon, south of Seoul, had gone to the capital to meet the actress and her mother last week.

However, Blossom Entertainment said: "The meeting between the families is still being arranged."

Only the wedding date has been fixed, it added.

The two revealed their wedding plans in a surprise announcement on July 5.

The actor's latest film, The Battleship Island, hits South Korean cinemas on July 26.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK