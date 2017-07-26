Song revealed wedding plans to debunk rumours

SEOUL • Actor Song Joong Ki has opened up further about his engagement to actress Song Hye Kyo in an interview with the South Korean media.

"Married couples say they don't feel it's real until the wedding day" and it is similar to what he feels, the 31-year-old said on Monday. "This morning, someone walking by said congratulations. A lady at the sauna also congratulated me. I feel so grateful for fans and passers-by who congratulate me with bright faces."

On July 5, he and the 35-year-old actress made the surprise announcement that they are to wed on Oct 31. He said on Monday that he was the one who suggested they announce their plans.

"It's true that I thought it would be better to make the announcement after the film's release," he said, referring to The Battleship Island, which opens in South Korean theatres today and in Singapore on Aug 17.

"There were many unfounded rumours about me and Hye Kyo and there were times I was upset about that. That's why I decided to reveal everything."

In June, reports said the two had gone on a trip to Bali, Indonesia, together.

Song added that he had been inspired by actors such as Cha Tae Hyun.

"I think he is the best man in Korea," Song said, describing Cha as someone devoted to family and work.

KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK