Song Joong Ki praises fiancee Song Hye Kyo for saying no to advertisement offer

SEOUL - South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is proud that his fiancee Song Hye Kyo turned down an advertisement deal from Mitsubishi Motors over its reported forced mobilisation of Korean workers in World War II.

"I first learnt that Hye Kyo declined the offer from the news (reports). It was an act worthy of applause in my mind," he said at a press conference to promote his The Battleship Island movie in Seoul.

The film focuses on attempts by Koreans to escape from forced labour in coal mines on Hashima Island during World War II.

The two Songs co-starred in the hit drama, Descendants Of The Sun, last year. "A person with a rational mind would have done the same. She became someone I love and, looking back from my heart, I truly believe the actions she took were right," Yonhap quoted Song Joong Ki as saying.

The couple revealed earlier this month that they are getting married in October.