Descendants Of The Sun star Song Joong Ki in town to promote latest movie The Battleship Island

SINGAPORE - Ahead of his nuptials with actress Song Hye Kyo, South Korean actor Song Joong Ki is in town on Tuesday (Aug 8) to promote the new war flick The Battleship Island. He is joined by director Ryoo Seung Wan and his co-stars Hwang Jung Min and So Ji Sub.

The cast will hold a press conference at noon, followed by a public meet-and-greet at Suntec City at 7pm.

The Battleship Island is a highly anticipated movie where Song plays a special agent sent on a mission to a forced labour camp on Japan's Hashima Island, known as Battleship Island, during World War II.

It is the actor's first project after he shot to superstardom with the hit K-drama Descendants Of The Sun, a military-themed romantic drama where love bloomed between him and Song Hye Kyo on screen and off.

The new movie has been a hit since it opened in South Korea in late July. The Korean Herald reported that the film topped South Korea's box office in its opening weekend (July 28 to 30), attracting 2.5 million viewers in 2,019 cinemas.

It opens in Singapore on Aug 17.