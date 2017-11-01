Song and Song wed in teary ceremony

SEOUL • The lovebirds from Descendants Of The Sun began a new episode in their lives on Tuesday afternoon, as Mr and Mrs Song Joong Ki.

South Korean actor Song, 32, and actress Song Hye Kyo, weeks shy of her 36th birthday, wed in a private outdoor ceremony in Yeong Bin Gwan, a Korean-style banquet annexe to The Shilla hotel in Seoul, said The Korea Herald.

Although the couple did not give a customary nuptial press conference, the area around the wedding venue was overflowing with fans and reporters, added the report.

Despite tight security, photos of the couple on a lawn - she, in a white low-cut gown, looking at him - also surfaced on Weibo.

According to reports, the groom was in tears before he even said his vows. When it was the bride's turn, he smiled at her.

She also shed tears during the ceremony, said reports. Her friend, musical actress Ock Joo Hyun, sang A Whole New World from the 1992 Disney animation Aladdin. The couple's close friends, actors Lee Kwang Soo and Yoo Ah In, read out letters to them.

Family and friends, numbering about 300, attended the ceremony. According to The Korea Herald, Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi - who starred with the bride in The Grandmaster (2013) and The Crossing (2014) - was one of the first celebrity to arrive.

Running Man stars Kim Jong Kook, Yoo Jae Suk, and Haha, as well as actors Park Bo Gum, Kim Hee Seon and Moon So Ri also attended the wedding.

Also, the couple did not miss out actress Kim Ji Won and other colleagues from Descendants, the 2016 drama that lifted the actors' careers to new heights and brought the pair together.

Talk-show chatter has it that the couple might have first met through actor Zo In Sung, a mutual acquaintance.

Song Joong Ki has been good friends with Zo after they acted in the 2008 film A Frozen Flower. Song Hye Kyo starred with Zo in the 2013 drama That Winter, The Wind Blows.

In addition, Zo is said to have been one of the top candidates for the leading role of Descendants, special forces captain and lover Yoo Shi Jin, but he passed on the role and Song Joong Ki won the part.

The show was shot in South Korea and Greece in 2015. In March 2016, weeks after the romantic drama premiered, rumours started going round that the Songs were dating in real life. But the two denied the rumours, until they announced in July this year that they were getting married.

At a talk in September, Descendants writer Kim Eun Sook was asked if she had helped write the Songs' love story into being.

She answered: "Song Hye Kyo has said, 'Yoo Shi Jin has changed Song Joong Ki.'" Apparently, the actor was a tough guy, but became sweeter after playing the dashing captain, the writer said.

"They really love each other to death. It is just so beautiful to see."