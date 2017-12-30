Solange reveals disorder, cancels New Year's Eve gig

BOSTON • The year is ending not so well for Beyonce's sister Solange. The 31-year-old R&B singer has revealed a struggle with an autonomic disorder as she axed a New Year's Eve performance in South Africa.

She said doctors had advised her not to make the long journey from the United States.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through, an autonomic disorder. It has been a journey that hasn't been easy on me," she wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all," she noted.

Autonomic disorders are dysfunctions of the nervous system, which can have wide effects on the body's functions.

Solange had been due to headline the inaugural Johannesburg edition of Afropunk, an increasingly influential festival started in Brooklyn that showcases cross-cultural connections in alternative music.

She won critical acclaim and commercial success last year with A Seat At The Table, an introspective album that reflects on the state of black America.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE