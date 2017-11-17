Social media pans Shelton's Sexiest Man title

NEW YORK • Who says Blake Shelton is the sexiest man alive? While People magazine has given its nod, that decision has drawn the thumbs down from many on social media.

Even the 41-year-old country singer has said he has been ugly his whole life.

Given that previous title-holders were hunky folk such as actor Dwayne Johnson (2016), football star David Beckham (2015) and actor Chris Hemsworth (2014), many people were caught off-guard by the latest choice.

"Trump is President. Blake Shelton is the Sexiest Man Alive. Snookie better start planning her Nobel Prize speech," one user tweeted sarcastically.

Snooki is television personality Nicole Polizzi, who made her name in reality show Jersey Shore.

"I'm confused as to where I'm even supposed to start looking," another puzzled person commented.

According to USA Today, another person tweeted: "We elected Donald Trump as President. And Blake Shelton as the 'Sexiest Man Alive'. I trust no one anymore."

Some were aggrieved that Shelton - whose tweets in the past had been lambasted for being homophobic, sexist and xenophobic - had been given the honour.

Others were upset that their dream men had been passed over.

"Maybe I'm missing something, but how can Blake Shelton be the 'Sexiest Man Alive' when Idris Elba is still living?" one user asked.

Vogue magazine came up with its own list of 12 sexiest men, with no room for Shelton. Its choices include actors Chris Pine and Bill Skarsgard, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and French President Emmanuel Macron.