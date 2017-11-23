Six nominations at Spirit Awards for Call Me By Your Name

LOS ANGELES • In the past four years, the best feature winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards had gone on to nab best picture at the Oscars - Moonlight (2016), Spotlight (2015), Birdman (2014) and 12 Years A Slave (2013).

All eyes will then be on Call Me By Your Name, a coming-of-age drama of two young men falling in love, over whether it can continue that spree. On Tuesday, it landed six nominations, including best feature, best male lead for Timothee Chalamet and supporting male lead for Armie Hammer.

Jordan Peele's sharp dissection of race relations in horror movie Get Out landed five nods.

It will also be competing for best feature, alongside coming-of-age tale Lady Bird, heartland drama The Rider and The Florida Project, about a young girl living on the outskirts of Disney World.

Good Time, a nocturnal crime thriller starring Robert Pattinson, also had five nominations.

The Spirit Awards, to be held on March 3 and hosted by the Film Independent organisation, celebrate artistic movies made under US$20 million (S$27 million).

Up against Chalamet are Pattinson, James Franco (The Disaster Artist), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out) and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats).

In the best female lead race, Salma Hayek was nominated for her role as a plain-speaking massage therapist in Beatriz At Dinner. She is up against Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Shinobu Terajima (Oh Lucy!) and Regina Williams (Life And Nothing More).

