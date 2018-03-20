Siti Nurhaliza finally a mum

Singer Siti Nurhaliza and her husband Datuk Seri Mohamad Khalid Jiwa. According to an Instagram post, the baby, weighing 3.55kg, was delivered by caesarean section at 8.17am on March 19. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
KUALA LUMPUR • When Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza discovered that she was pregnant last year, she made sure she had plenty of rest, including using a wheelchair to move around at home.

She did not want to take any chances.

Married in 2006, she and her husband, businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa were devastated when she suffered a miscarriage in 2015.

Yesterday, at 8.17am and after waiting for more than 11 years to start a family, she finally became a mother.

According to a post on her Instagram account, the 39-year-old gave birth to a girl weighing 3.55kg, via caesarean section.

The post, made by her manager, said both mother and baby are in good health, reported The Star.

Siti and her 59-year-old husband are "grateful for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media throughout the duration of her pregnancy", the manager added.

"Siti and Khalid would also like to be given a little time before announcing the name of the baby and what she looks like," he said.

The singer, who had sought help from a fertility centre, announced that she was pregnant last October.

Kenyataan Rasmi: Dato’ Sri Siti Nurhaliza selamat melahirkan bayi perempuan di sebuah pusat perubatan di ibu kota, kira-kira jam 8.17 pagi. Beliau melahirkan bayi seberat 3.55 kilogram itu secara pembedahan. Siti dan bayi berada dalam keadaan baik dan buat masa ini hanya membenarkan kaum keluarga terdekat saja untuk melawat. Suami beliau, Dato’ Sri Khalid Mohamad Jiwa melahirkan rasa syukur kerana segalanya telah selamat. Apa yang penting bagi beliau adalah proses melahirkan berjalan dengan baik, isteri dan anaknya juga sihat. Siti dan suami juga ingin mengucapkan terima kasih di atas doa dan sokongan daripada ahli keluarga, rakan-rakan, peminat dan juga pihak media sejak dari awal kehamilan sehinggalah melahirkan. Pasangan ini memilih hari Isnin untuk kelahiran anak pertama mereka kerana bersamaan dengan hari kelahiran Nabi Muhammad (Rasulullah s.a.w) selain jatuh pada tarikh 1 Rejab. Buat masa ini Siti mahu diberi ruang untuk berehat dan menumpukan perhatian pada hari-hari awal bergelar ibu. Mengenai wajah dan nama anak, Siti dan Khalid meminta diberi sedikit masa sebelum mengumumkannya. -Rozi Abdul Razak Pengurus

