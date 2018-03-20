Siti Nurhaliza finally a mum

KUALA LUMPUR • When Malaysian pop diva Siti Nurhaliza discovered that she was pregnant last year, she made sure she had plenty of rest, including using a wheelchair to move around at home.

She did not want to take any chances.

Married in 2006, she and her husband, businessman Khalid Mohamad Jiwa were devastated when she suffered a miscarriage in 2015.

Yesterday, at 8.17am and after waiting for more than 11 years to start a family, she finally became a mother.

According to a post on her Instagram account, the 39-year-old gave birth to a girl weighing 3.55kg, via caesarean section.

The post, made by her manager, said both mother and baby are in good health, reported The Star.

Siti and her 59-year-old husband are "grateful for all the prayers and support from family, friends, colleagues, fans and the media throughout the duration of her pregnancy", the manager added.

"Siti and Khalid would also like to be given a little time before announcing the name of the baby and what she looks like," he said.

The singer, who had sought help from a fertility centre, announced that she was pregnant last October.