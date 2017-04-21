Singer Tay pregnant

Home-grown husband and wife singers Alfred Sim, 35, and Tay Kewei, 33, are expecting their first child after tying the knot in 2015.

They had been trying to start a family for about a year when she discovered the good news on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Tay, who is four months pregnant now, says: "It felt very 'huat'. (Hokkien for prosperous). I wanted to share the news with Alfred as soon as I could. We were visiting relatives and friends, so I broke the news to him in the car."

Music fans can see his reaction for themselves in the couple's Web reality video series, Married, And Then?. The moment was captured on camera in the latest episode, which aired last night on YouTube (bit.ly/ABetterTV).

The channel, A Better TV, is helmed by the couple's agency, Cross Ratio Entertainment, and local production house Trigram Media.

Married, And Then?, which releases a new episode every fortnight, revolves around the couple's married life, from renovating their new flat to preparing for parenthood.

The baby will be the first grandchild for both sides of the family, says Tay.

"Our mothers are very eager to be part of the process, they are ready for the baby," adds Tay, the elder daughter of a housewife and a traditional Chinese musical instrument teacher. She has a sister, Kexin, 27, who is also a singer.

Sim, who is also an athletics coach, is the elder son of a housewife mother and civil servant father.

He wants to be a hands-on dad. "I've been hearing horror stories from my friends about sleepless nights and no more private moments with my wife the moment the baby's out. I just have got to be mentally prepared," he says.

Tay is due to give birth at the end of September or in early October.

She is hoping for a healthy baby and has no preference when it comes to the gender of the child. She hopes to have two children, a son and a daughter.

Sim, who owns fitness training company Reactiv, hopes his first child will be a boy.

He says: "I'm really sporty and I think it will be really fun to have an active child."