Mandopop singer Shila Amzah reveals hubby-to-be

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China-based songstress Shila Amzah confirmed that she is now engaged.

The 27-year-old Malay Mando-pop artist announced her engagement to Malaysian Haris Idraki, 28, at her home in Cheras.

The event also marked the first time that Shila publicly introduced Haris to the media and her fans.

Haris, who works in the financial sector in London, was a former reporter with The Star in 2015.

Rumours of her engagement were rife on social media when Shila posted images on Instagram.

They plan to hold a wedding ceremony early next year.

Shila made her mark in the international Chinese music scene when she won the Asian Wave reality singing competition in 2012 in Shanghai.

She has since received numerous accolades for her achievements as a singer in the global Chinese music scene.

She is also the first Malay singer to receive a prestigious Global Chinese Music Awards nomination.