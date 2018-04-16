Singer R. Kelly is hit with another sexual allegation

NEW YORK (WP) - R&B singer R. Kelly is being accused by a woman of giving her a sexually transmitted disease during an eight-month relationship that began when she was 19.

She has filed a complaint with the Dallas Police Department and is preparing a federal civil complaint against the I Believe I Can Fly singer, according to her lawyer.

Kelly, 51, has sold more than 50 million albums but has been dogged for decades by accusations of abusing women and having sexual relationships with teenagers too young to give their consent.

During a child pornography trial in 2008, he was acquitted when the alleged victim declined to testify.

Kelly has also settled multiple lawsuits with women who said he sexually and physically abused them.

In this new allegation, the woman said she met Kelly last June and the relationship ended in February. She accused him of infecting her in Dallas in December. The singer was in town that month for a concert.