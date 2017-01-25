Singer Halsey donates $140,000 to Planned Parenthood in US after anti-Trump march

WASHINGTON - Singer-songwriter Halsey has donated US$100,000 (S$140,000) to Planned Parenthood in the US after pledging to do so during the Women's March in Washington.

Planned Parenthood, a non-profit organisation, is the biggest provider of family planning services in the US.

Hours after joining the march on Saturday (Jan 21), the Closer singer, 22, tweeted her support of Planned Parenthood and pledged to donate US$1 (up to US$100,000) for every retweet.

Within five hours, her promise had been retweeted more than 100,000 times, said the Huffington Post.

She then followed up to thank supporters.

Halsey has been outspoken about her own health struggles, said the Huffington Post. She discussed her battle with endometriosis last January and, in July, opened up about having a miscarriage at age 20 just hours before an on-stage performance.

Halsey shared a photo from the march on Instagram on Sunday and said on Twitter that the event was a “peaceful and inspiring experience".

One million people are estimated to have joined the Washington march against new US President Donald Trump, with over two million in total taking part in marches in cities across the US.

The protests were held the day after the inauguration of  Trump, with protesters fearing that progress on gender equality, contraception and abortion will be chipped away under the hardline Republican's leadership.

Trump’s defeated Democrat rival in the US polls in November (2016), Hillary Clinton, tweeted her support to the crowds massed around Washington’s National Mall, as actresses, feminists and liberal politicians took to the stage to vow resistance to Trump.

“Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values, @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we’re always Stronger Together,” she said.

