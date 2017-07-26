Singer Cyndi Wang threatens legal action against ex-boyfriend over bedroom photo

Taipei - Singer Cyndi Wang is threatening to take legal action against her former boyfriend, actor How Yao, over a private photo of her that has surfaced on social media.

The picture in question, which was posted on the Facebook page @mygirlfrienddd, shows Wang in bed, wearing a white camisole and pink underwear, said Apple Daily.

On Tuesday, her agent said the singer's then boyfriend had photographed her when she was taking a nap.

Her agency said on Wednesday it had consulted a law firm and was "working on" taking legal action against the actor for invasion of privacy and other violations.

His agent said: "We have also asked the Internet police to investigate who is spreading it. We are all trying to solve the problem. No one wants to hurt anyone."

When the photo leaked out on Instagram last year, Yao admitted to taking the picture, but said he did not know how it got out.

On Tuesday, he said: "I swear it wasn't posted by me, and I really don't know why it leaked out."

He said he had not lost his mobile phone, nor got it repaired in the past two years. He also denied that he had shared the photo with friends, said Apple Daily.

Wang, 34, was accused of coming between Yao, 35, and his then girlfriend, model Sonia Sui, in 2012. Later, the singer dated the actor for four years, before they broke up in February this year. Sui, 36, is now married to a businessman and they have two children.