Singapore's Chin Han joins 'The Rock' in 3D action movie: report

LOS ANGELES - Singaporean actor Chin Han is joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in Skyscraper, a 3D action movie set in Hong Kong, says Deadline Hollywood news website.

Johnson stars in the thriller as a former FBI hostage rescue team leader who now assesses security for tall buildings. On assignment in Hong Kong, he is framed when a skyscraper catches fire and has to join forces with the building's owner to clear his name and save his family from the burning structure.

Neve Campbell also stars in the movie, says Deadline.

Chin Han has appeared in recent Hollywood pictures including Ghost In The Shell (2017), Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) and Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014).