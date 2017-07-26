Singaporean 'picked on Sing! China'

At least one other Singaporean has been tipped to get a big break on Sing! China.

Stella Seah, a 24-year-old alumnus of the Channel U singing competition Campus SuperStar, will be picked for Chinese singer Na Ying's team in an upcoming episode of the popular Zhejiang TV contest, said Lianhe Wanbao.

The report, which quoted an unnamed source, said Seah herself could not comment as the episode with her blind audition has not aired.

Singapore's Joanna Dong was selected by Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou in the first episode of the current second season of the show, which aired on July 14.

Last year, Singaporean Nathan Hartono, also picked by Chou, came in second on the show.

Seah took part in the second season of Campus SuperStar in 2007, said Wanbao. She won StarHub TV singing competition Sunsilk Academy Fantasia as well as an Ocean Butterflies Music contract in 2012. She released an EP, Wings Of Dreams, in 2014.

Na is the most experienced coach on Sing! China, which was previously known as The Voice Of China. Three of four seasons of that show were won by her students.