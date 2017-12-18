Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz conferred Datuk title by Pahang royal family

Aaron Aziz was among the six recipients who were awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.
Aaron Aziz was among the six recipients who were awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.PHOTO: INSTAGRAM / AARONDWIAZIZ
Published
Dec 18, 2017, 1:04 pm SGT
nghuiwen@sph.com.sg

PAHANG - Singapore-born actor Aaron Aziz, 41, was conferred the honorary title of Datuk by the state of Pahang in a royal ceremony on Saturday (Dec 16).

He was among the six recipients who were awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On Sunday, he posted two photos from the ceremony on his Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a black baju kurung, with a tanjak (headdress) and keris (dagger).

He said in the post that he is appreciative of the title.

Bernama quoted him as saying that he supports Tengku Abdullah's hopes of seeing honours recipients, including himself, help disaster victims in the state.

Since 2005, he has been based in Malaysia, appearing in numerous TV series and films, including Evolusi KL Drift (2008), Garisan Takdir (2003), KL Gangster (2011) and KL Gangster 2 (2013).

Menjunjung Kasih KEBAWAH DULI YANG MAHA MULIA PEMANGKU RAJA PAHANG atas kurniaan DARJAH KEBESARAN MAHKOTA PAHANG YANG AMAT MULIA-PERINGKAT KEDUA DARJAH INDERA MAHKOTA PAHANG (DIMP) pada Patik Satu penghargaan yang sangat Patik hargai...Ampun TUANKU.
Menjunjung Kasih KEBAWAH DULI YANG MAHA MULIA PEMANGKU RAJA PAHANG atas kurniaan DARJAH KEBESARAN MAHKOTA PAHANG YANG AMAT MULIA-PERINGKAT KEDUA DARJAH INDERA MAHKOTA PAHANG (DIMP) pada Patik Satu penghargaan yang sangat Patik hargai...Ampun TUANKU.
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch