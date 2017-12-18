Singaporean actor Aaron Aziz conferred Datuk title by Pahang royal family

PAHANG - Singapore-born actor Aaron Aziz, 41, was conferred the honorary title of Datuk by the state of Pahang in a royal ceremony on Saturday (Dec 16).

He was among the six recipients who were awarded the Darjah Indera Mahkota Pahang (DIMP) by Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

On Sunday, he posted two photos from the ceremony on his Instagram, where he is seen dressed in a black baju kurung, with a tanjak (headdress) and keris (dagger).

He said in the post that he is appreciative of the title.

Bernama quoted him as saying that he supports Tengku Abdullah's hopes of seeing honours recipients, including himself, help disaster victims in the state.

Since 2005, he has been based in Malaysia, appearing in numerous TV series and films, including Evolusi KL Drift (2008), Garisan Takdir (2003), KL Gangster (2011) and KL Gangster 2 (2013).