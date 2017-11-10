Singapore singing duo The Sisters make it to the semi-finals of Asia's Got Talent S2

SINGAPORE - A pair of singing sisters from Singapore has made it to the semi-finals of popular reality TV series Asia's Got Talent Season 2.

The girls, Anne-Sophie Cazaubon, 10, and Ariane, 12 - known collectively as The Sisters - wowed judges with their rendition of Leo Delibes' The Flower Duet.

Celebrity judge David Foster was particularly impressed with their performance, saying that they were "so good, they were like one person".

The sisters are among 24 acts from around Asia that will compete in the semi-finals, which will air over three episodes starting next Thursday (Nov 16) on AXN (StarHub TV Channel 511) at 8.30pm.

The semi-final acts are judged via public voting, so supporters of The Sisters can tune in next week to vote via Facebook Hashtag, Facebook Messenger, and Google Search.

For more information on voting, visit www.AXN-Asia.com/AGTVote.

Watch The Sisters show off their talent in this video.