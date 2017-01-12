Singapore singer Linying to perform at American festival SXSW

Singapore singer-songwriter Linying is set to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW), a major annual American music conference and festival in March.

The indie-electronic artist is best known for her debut single Sticky Leaves, which went viral on streaming service Spotify's global charts. The song was streamed more than three million times in 2016.

The 23-year-old, whose debut EP , Paris 12, was released last year, is also known in the global electronic music scene for her collaborations with German DJ and music producer Felix Jaehn, Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies and French producer duo Krono.

Besides performances at major music festivals here such as Baybeats and Neon Lights, she also embarked on a world tour last year (2016) that included shows in Berlin, London, Melbourne and Seoul.

In a statement, she said: "SXSW in particular was a bit of a little girl dream for me, and really, it's just strange to think of how many of my little girl dreams have been coming true."

Other Singapore acts that have played in past editions of SXSW include post-rock outfit I Am David Sparkle, indie-rockers The Great Spy Experiment and Electrico, singer-songwriter Inch and pop band The Sam Willows.