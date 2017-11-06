Singapore-born director's horror work in Canadian genre film festival

TORONTO - Blood Child, a horror film by Singapore-born director Jennifer Phillips, will be screened at Canada's Blood In The Snow Canadian International Film Festival.

Said to be based on a true story, Phillips' directorial debut is about a mother who attempts to raise a ghost child after suffering a miscarriage.

Produced by United States and Canadian independent film company Castles In The Air Pictures, it stars Canadian actress Alyx Melone as the protagonist and Singapore actress Cynthia Lee MacQuarrie as her maid.

In a press statement, Phillips says: "I am incredibly excited about bringing this story to life, and am happy that I am able to put Singapore in the creative spotlight with this film."

The Blood In The Snow festival runs from Nov 23 to 26 in Toronto and features horror, genre, and underground films.