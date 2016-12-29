Singapore auditions for new season of Sing! China announced

SINGAPORE - Want to try to do better than Nathan Hartono?

Sign up for the Singapore auditions for the second season of the popular reality contest television programme Sing! China, which were announced on Thursday (Dec 29).

The first auditions will take place at Plaza Singapore on Jan 7 and 8 while the finals will be held on April 1 at a yet-to-be-confirmed location.

Those interested can visit eevaproductions.singchinas2sg.com (active from Jan 1), facebook.com/Eeva.Show or call 6288-3321, 9842-3165, or 8482-8692.

In the inaugural season, which aired from July to October 2016, local crooner Hartono emerged as the first runner-up. It was the best performance by a singer from Singapore in the show that was called The Voice Of China for four seasons.

Previously, no local singers had made it to the televised segments of the show.

In the fourth and final season of The Voice Of China in 2015, husband-and-wife singers Alfred Sim and Tay Kewei represented Singapore, but were not picked by the mentors.

After the show's change of name, some 1,760 people took part in its Singapore auditions. The final five included Singapore Idol finalist Olinda Cho, Campus Superstar champion Ng Chee Yang and freelance graphic designer Elizabeth Low. None of them made it past the closed-door audition stage.

Hartono received an invitation from the producers to join the show.

The returning mentors for the TV show include Mandopop superstar Jay Chou and Chinese singer Na Ying. Hong Kong's Eason Chan is new to the programme and the fourth mentor has yet to be announced.