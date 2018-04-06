Simmons' accuser sent nude photos

LOS ANGELES • Lawyers for Russell Simmons, whom Ms Jennifer Jarosik accuses of raping her, said she continued to send him e-mail messages and nude photos even after the alleged incident.

"On Sept 24, 2016, mere weeks after the incident alleged in the complaint, Ms Jarosik sent a text to Mr Simmons stating 'sending love'," the lawyers said. "A few days later, she sent a text that said 'I miss u Russell. r u ok?'... On Nov 5, 2016, after allegedly being assaulted by Mr Simmons, Ms Jarosik sent (him) a text that said 'coming to LA. I want to see u ok."

According to USA Today, Ms Jarosik, 37, filed a US$5-million (S$6.5-million) civil lawsuit against Simmons, co-founder of Def Jam Records, in January. The lawsuit stated that Simmons, 60, invited her to his home in Los Angeles in 2016. She said she rejected his request to have sex, but he went on to overpower and rape her.