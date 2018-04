Chiling Lin and Shu Qi were among the stars at the closing ceremony of the Beijing International Film Festival on Sunday. Shu was doing double duty, as a member of the jury headed by director Wong Kar Wai and a star of the new movie, The Island, for which she took to the red carpet with actors Wang Baoqiang, Huang Bo, Yu Hewei and Wang Xun. Scary Mother, a Georgian-Estonian drama, was named Best Film, said Chinese reports.