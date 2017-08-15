SHINee's Onew under probe

SEOUL • South Korean boyband SHINee's leader Onew said he was drunk and had no memory of an incident in a Seoul club where he allegedly touched a woman inappropriately last Saturday.

He was detained on the spot after a friend of the woman called the police, who later said that the 27-year-old singer had been booked without detention.

The police said they had spoken to the woman, her friend and Onew, whose agency S.M. Entertainment later issued an apology.

"Onew visited the club to celebrate with his friend, who had just debuted as a DJ.

"The incident was a misunderstanding as Onew accidentally made physical contact with the woman while dancing on the stage drunk," the statement from S.M. said.

The agency added that the woman, reportedly in her 20s, had dropped charges against Onew in acknowledgement that such incidents could occur under the influence of alcohol.

It said Onew would cooperate with the police investigation.