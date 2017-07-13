Shia LaBeouf says sorry for abusing police officers who arrested him

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Actor Shia LaBeouf apologised on Wednesday (July 12) for his expletive-filled rants hurled at the officers who arrested him in Georgia last week on charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

He said he was seeking help for addiction.

The Transformers actor said he was "deeply ashamed of my behaviour" and "my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint" on his Twitter page.

LaBeouf, 31, was arrested in the lobby of his Savannah hotel in the early hours last Saturday, booked into jail and released a few hours later, police said.

"I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long and I am actively taking steps towards securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes," he said.

He was arrested in January after a scuffle outside a New York museum where he was chanting "he will not divide us" during a live-streamed protest against United States President Donald Trump.