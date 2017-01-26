Shia LaBeouf launches anti-Trump livestream

NEW YORK • It is the protest that Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf is determined will go on 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for United States President Donald Trump's four-year term in office. Or until he steps down, whichever comes soonest.

Come rain, shine or near-freezing temperatures, members of the public have turned up to repeat "He will not divide us" into a camera mounted onto a wall outside a New York museum since Mr Trump was inaugurated last Friday.

Fury (2014) actor LaBeouf shimmied around in an orange poncho, rallying the troops in the rain on Tuesday outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, the borough where Mr Trump was born.

The protest is the brainchild of LaBeouf, Finnish artist Nastja Sade Ronkko and British artist Luke Turner.

People can repeat the phrase as many times and as long as they wish. Since last Friday, there has been a steady stream of mostly young people, and mostly those living in the neighbourhood, who vent their frustration with Mr Trump.



Actor Shia LaBeouf rallying participants during his "He will not divide us" livestream protesting against United States President Donald Trump outside the Museum of the Moving Image in New York on Tuesday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"Open to all, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the participatory performance will be livestreamed continuously for four years, or the duration of the presidency," says the protest's website.

"In this way, the mantra 'He will not divide us' acts as a show of resistance or insistence, opposition or optimism, guided by the spirit of each individual participant and the community."

Actor Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood star Will Smith, has also taken part.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE