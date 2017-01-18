Sherlock ratings hit all-time low

LONDON • Only 5.9 million viewers tuned in to watch Benedict Cumberbatch in the season four finale of BBC drama Sherlock on Sunday.

That was the lowest overnight viewership for the hit series since Cumberbatch started playing the detective in 2010, said British reports.

The figure was down from the 8.1 million viewers who watched the first episode of season four on Jan 1. Viewership for previous season finales has not fallen below seven million viewers.

The ratings drop came after the version of the episode dubbed into Russian by Russia's Channel One was leaked online last Saturday and swiftly copied across numerous sites.

Channel One blamed hackers for the leak and BBC said it has launched a full investigation, said Agence France-Presse.