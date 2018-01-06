Sheeran divides and conquers 2017 charts

LOS ANGELES • He is the odd man out among the rappers and R&B artists, but Ed Sheeran has undivided attention.

While hip-hop and R&B surpassed rock for the first time last year as the biggest music genre in the United States, the British artist's romantic pop album ÷ was the year's biggest single draw, according to a Nielsen Music report.

Powered by a 72 per cent increase in on-demand audio streaming, eight of the top 10 albums came from the world of rap or R&B, including Kendrick Lamar's Damn., Drake's More Life and 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.

Rap and R&B also dominate the Grammy awards later this month, with Jay-Z and Lamar leading nominations.

Pop star Taylor Swift had the biggest album of 2017 in terms of sales, with 1.9 million units of Reputation sold.

But it was Sheeran whose music dominated radio, digital and streaming last year. ÷ notched up 2.7 million units, including sales and streaming activity.

The 26 year-old's single Shape Of You spent 33 weeks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and was streamed one billion times.

REUTERS