The late Kurt Cobain bared his soul in an intense Unplugged performance for MTV in 1993. Eight years after the series that featured stripped-down performances by artists, from Bruce Springsteen to Adele, ended in 2009, it will be rolled out again next month. Shawn Mendes (right), who will kickstart the new run, told Variety: "I feel like if I can do this right, then it will be a moment for me - where people can really understand and see me as a musician and a singer and where I'm coming from."