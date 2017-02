SINGAPORE - Mediacorp actor Shaun Chen, 38, will be welcoming Baby No. 2 this year.

He announced his wife's pregnancy on his Instagram account on Valentine's Day.

Along with a happy couple shot, he posted a caption that said: "Is it going to be my or her Valentine's? Or perhaps a little brother or sister to the elder girl? Happy Valentine's Day everyone!"

The Malaysia-born actor is married to a former beautician named Celine, who is in her 20s. They have a one-year-old daughter Nellie.