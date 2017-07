Channel 8 actor Shaun Chen, 38, welcomed his second child, also a daughter, yesterday morning in Alor Setar. A photo of him with his wife Celine, a former beautician who is in her 20s, and their baby was posted on Instagram by @the_ celebrity agency. Asked how he feels about being outnumbered by women in the family, he tells The Straits Times: "Guess I'll be bullied next time. But really, it's a blessing."