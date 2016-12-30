Sharing of 'lost' George Michael song sparks debate over late star's unreleased material

The sharing of a "lost" George Michael song by the late star's partner Fadi Fawaz has triggered a debate over whether the singer’s unofficial material should be released.

Fawaz tweeted a link on Wednesday (Dec 28) - later deleted - to an unreleased song by his late boyfriend, which includes the lyrics: "Now everyone has to get over I know. But this empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won't you stay here with me?"

The song, called This Kind Of Love, is from Michael’s unreleased album Trojan Souls - written with Sir Elton John in the 1990s but never officially finished.

The song I posted was found online they are many versions of it, please do your research if u think you r professional in what u do. — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) December 28, 2016

Some fans immediately asked for the song, which was already available online on sites including YouTube, according to Britain's Telegraph, to get an official release, calling for it to be properly edited to share with the world in his memory.

But others, including Michael’s Wham! collaborator Andrew Ridgeley, have urged fans to enjoy the material Michael had authorised in his lifetime.

When one fan suggested that a previously-unheard track should be released to raise money for Michael’s preferred charities, Ridgeley tweeted: “No, #GM [George Michael] controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle.”

@PhilSmithHair No, #GM controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

The former Wham! star also protested against a planned campaign by a tabloid newspaper to turn over the profit from sales of Careless Whisper to charity, arguing that another of Michael’s solo songs would better represent his body of work, said the Telegraph.

Dear All, u have the luxury of choosing whether or not to engage with The Sun, I do not, once they'd proposed it the rest was firefighting. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 28, 2016

#GeorgeMichael And whilst we're at it @TheSun @DailyMailUK et al, stop referring to #GM as 'Wham!' singer, it's a disservice to his memory. — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 29, 2016

As Mr Fawaz shared the song with the words “my baby”, one fan said the unfinished Trojan Souls album: “What a gift that would be right now... such remarkable music, such a remarkable man... no words.”

But she was quickly rebuked by another admirer, who said: “I disagree really. George obviously never wanted us to hear it.”

The singer’s representatives have not yet confirmed plans for any future releases, said the Telegraph.

The debate comes as Michael’s music flies up the charts following his death on Christmas Day.

Three of the top five albums on the iTunes chart are currently by Michael or Wham!, making up a total of 11 of the top 100.

A further 23 songs have made the singles chart, with Careless Whisper currently at number nine.