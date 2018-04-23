Shania Twain slammed for saying she would have voted for Trump

BOSTON (WP) - On Sunday morning, the Guardian published a long profile of Shania Twain, timed to the country-pop superstar's upcoming new tour.

In the second-to-last paragraph, the Canadian-born singer revealed that if she had been eligible to vote in the 2016 presidential election, she would have supported Mr Donald Trump."I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest," said Twain, 52.

"Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn't be able to have both. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?"

Her quote went viral on social media, and hours later, "Shania Twain" was trending worldwide on Twitter. Given that lots of people were not pleased by her comments, the hashtag #ShaniaTwainCancelled had hundreds of tweets.

Twain, the highest-selling solo female artist in country music history, apologised on Sunday night after the backlash intensified. She called her answer to the Guardian "awkward" and said she wished she had given it more context.

Twain also emphasised that she does not endorse Mr Trump.