Seth Rogen says Stormy Daniels mentioned affair with Trump 10 years ago

NEW YORK (WASHINGTON POST) - A new character has emerged in the continuing drama between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and President Donald Trump.

Seth Rogen, who has appeared in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, two films that featured cameos by Daniels, said he has known about the affair for a long time.

"I've known Stormy Daniels a long time, and I'll be honest, she may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago," Rogen told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in an episode that aired on Monday.

Daniels, who is suing the president, said the two had a sexual relationship in 2006, a claim the White House denies.

The Judd Apatow comedies in which Daniels appeared were released in 2005 and 2007.

According to Rogen, no one was shocked to learn during filming that Daniels had slept with Mr Trump, then starring in The Apprentice.

"At the time, when you asked a porn star who they've been sleeping with and the answer is Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said," Rogen told DeGeneres.

When Mr Trump began his presidential campaign, Rogen did not think the fun factoid he knew about Mr Trump would matter to voters. "As his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did, and so it didn't really occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it," he said.

The comedian added that he has not seen Daniels in years but that "she's clearly done well with herself".