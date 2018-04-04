Seth Rogen knew about Stormy Daniels' affair with Trump 10 years ago

WASHINGTON • A new character has emerged in the continuing drama between adult film actress Stormy Daniels and United States President Donald Trump.

Actor Seth Rogen, who appeared with Daniels in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, said in a recent interview that he has known about the affair between the porn star and the then real-estate mogul for more than a decade.

"I've known Stormy Daniels a long time and I'll be honest. She may have mentioned some of this stuff around 10 years ago," Rogen told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in an episode that aired on Monday.

Daniels, who is suing Mr Trump, alleges that the two had a sexual relationship in 2006, a claim the White House denies.

The two Judd Apatow comedies that featured cameos by Daniels were released in 2005 and 2007.

According to Rogen, no one was shocked to learn during filming that Daniels had slept with Mr Trump, who then starred in the reality television show, The Apprentice.

"At the time, when you asked a porn star who she has been sleeping with and the answer is Donald Trump, it was like the least surprising thing that she could have said," Rogen told DeGeneres.

When Mr Trump began his presidential campaign, Rogen did not think the fun factoid he knew about Mr Trump would matter to voters.

"As his campaign rolled out, it became clear that no one cared about anything he did and so it didn't occur to me that it would come out or that anyone would care about it," he said.

The comedian said he had not seen the actress in years, but "she's clearly done well with herself".

