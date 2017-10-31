Selena Gomez and The Weeknd break up reportedly due to strain from long-distance relationship

Yet another high profile relationship has bitten the dust.

American singer Selena Gomez, 25, and Canadian crooner The Weeknd, 27, have broken up following a 10-month relationship, according to People magazine.

According to people in the know, Gomez and The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - suffered from a long-distance relationship.

"It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them," said the insider.

"It's over for now, but they're still in touch."

The source also said that the breakup has not been easy for the pair, who have been struggling to come to grips with this inevitable direction for their relationship, according to People magazine.

The Weeknd and Gomez were first linked romantically in January this year, when they were spotted kissing while on a dinner date.

However, sources told People magazine that Gomez is not back together with her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Gomez and the 23-year-old singer had been spotted over the weekend attending church together and having breakfast at a cafe in California, according to TMZ.

The duo dated on and off from 2011 to 2015.

Bieber had also visited Gomez's house a week ago, where he stayed until midnight.

A source told People magazine that while they had lost touch for a while, they were communicating again as Bieber was concerned about Gomez following her kidney transplant in September.

In an Instagram post on Sept 14, Gomez revealed she had undergone a kidney transplant, to treat the lupus that has affected her for over three years.