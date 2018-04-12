Second-time dad Seth Meyers gets Uber refund

NEW YORK • Late Night show host Seth Meyers' wife Alexi Ashe, 34, went into labour so quickly on Sunday that she gave birth to their son in the lobby of their apartment building.

Neighbours brought them hot towels to keep the baby warm. The couple have an older son, aged two.

All apparently went well, as Meyers, 44 - who choked up a couple of times during the retelling on Monday on NBC's Late Night - showed off pictures of the baby.

He added that he had to cancel an Uber ride, initially meant to take his wife to the hospital to give birth, but the company still charged them.

But Uber did a quick U-turn, issuing a statement on Tuesday saying: "We are so happy for Seth and Alexi on the birth of their second child. We've refunded the trip and sent them our best wishes."

WASHINGTON POST