Season 2 of Netflix's The Crown premieres on Dec 8

The second season of critically-acclaimed Netflix drama The Crown will debut in all territories on Dec 8.

The series follows the inner workings of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and stars British actress Claire Foy as the Queen, Matt Smith as her husband Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, and Vanessa Kirby as her sister Princess Margaret. The trailer was released on Thursday (Aug 10).

Season two begins with soldiers in the Armed Forces fighting an illegal war in Egypt, and ends with the downfall of British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, following a scandal.

The first season covered the Queen's marriage in 1947, and her sister Margaret's break up with Group Captain Peter Townsend in 1955.

It won two Golden Globe awards earlier this year for Best Television Series-Drama and Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama for Foy.

The series has also been nominated for 13 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series.

This will also be Foy's and Smith's last season as Netflix plans to use different actors for the remaining four seasons.