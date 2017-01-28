Scarlett Johansson splits from husband

LOS ANGELES • Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and her French husband, advertising executive Romain Dauriac, have split, a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN.

A report on Thursday gave no further information. Johansson, 32, was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women's March in Washington, DC, last weekend, resulting in media reports that she had split from Dauriac, whom she wed in 2014.

However, press reports on Thursday said Johansson appeared with him at an exhibition in New York City on Wednesday night. Media photos were taken of the couple.

Britain's Daily Mail said the actress had put on a united front with Dauriac as they attended the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition reception at the Simon Lee Gallery, but added that the star still appeared to be without her wedding ring.

Johansson and Dauriac were first spotted together in 2012 but did not publicly confirm their romance until getting engaged in 2013.

The couple wed at a ranch in Montana in 2014, shortly after welcoming their daughter, Rose Dorothy.

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.

Representatives for Johansson were not immediately available for comment, said CNN.