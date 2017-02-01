Say Yes To The Dress to get Asian edition, production to start this year

Popular wedding fashion reality TV show Say Yes To The Dress is getting an Asian spin-off: Say Yes To The Dress Asia.

The new series would begin production sometime this year and it will showcase the "colour and diversity of Asian weddings".

This was announced on Wednesday (Feb 1) in a press release from Discovery Networks Asia-Pacific.

While no other details were available, the new series will likely stick to the same format of the US original, in which brides try on and purchase wedding dresses while being attended to by experts known as bridal consultants, as well as the bride's typically opinionated entourage of friends and family.

Depending on the bride, meltdowns and dramatic temper tantrums can occur.

Say Yes To The Dress Asia is one of 16 new productions that Discovery Networks is commissioning out of South-east Asia this year.

Others to come include The Kings, which will look at the relationship between Filipino model-host Joey Mead King and her transgender spouse, and You Have Been Warned Asia, a series that deconstructs the science and potential dangers behind amateur homemade experiments.

Mr Rohit Tharani, director of content curation at Discovery Southeast Asia, says in the press release: "We understand the power of telling homegrown stories. In 2017, we are taking the lead and investing in more local content than ever before."