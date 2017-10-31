Sandler blasted for touching Foy's knee

LONDON • In the aftermath of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, it is apparently no longer okay to even touch an actress' knee on a talk show.

British television viewers have raised the alarm on the Internet after Hollywood comic Adam Sandler got touchy-feely with British actress Claire Foy on The Graham Norton Show in an episode that aired last Friday, said reports.

He was telling an anecdote about taking his parents to the Golden Globes when he put his hand on her leg. He touched her again after she brushed him away, said The Independent.

The other guests on the show were British actress Emma Thompson and model Cara Delevingne, who have both spoken out against producer Harvey Weinstein after reports of accusations that he had engaged in decades of sexual harassment and assault.

Viewer Gary Bishop wrote on Twitter: "With all that's happening did I just see Claire Foy looking a little distressed at Adam Sandler's hands all over her knees?"

A spokesman for Sandler, who is married with two children, said his "friendly" gesture was "blown out of proportion".

Foy's spokesman said: "We don't believe anything was intended by Adam's gesture and it has caused no offence to Claire."

Some viewers noted Sandler also touched actor Dustin Hoffman's knee on The Tonight Show this month.

Thompson, who said she had only business dealings with Weinstein, branded him a predator. Delevingne said that early in her career, she met him in his hotel room and he asked her to kiss another woman.