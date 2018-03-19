S. Korean director under police probe

SEOUL • Disgraced South Korean theatre director and writer Lee Youn Taek got home at 1.10am yesterday after 15 hours of questioning by the police.

But the 65-year-old was back at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at 10.24am, with Yonhap news agency citing him as saying: "I'm giving testimony in accordance to what really happened."

South Korean media had reported that he allegedly sexually harassed or raped more than a dozen female junior members of the now-disbanded Yeonhee Street Theatre Troupe from 1999 to June 2016.

One accuser, theatre actress Kim Ji Hyun, wrote on her Facebook account on Feb 19: "I was part of the Street Theatre Troupe from 2003 to 2010. When I had to massage him alone, I got raped.

"Then I got pregnant in 2005. I told my closest supervisor in the group about it and got an abortion."

The police have slapped a ban on Lee - who issued an apology to the accusers last month, but denied claims of rape - from leaving the country.

Yonhap also reported that the interrogation could lead to the police seeking a warrant to arrest him.