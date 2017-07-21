Ryan Seacrest to return as host on American Idol

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Ryan Seacrest confirmed on Thursday that he will be back as host of American Idol when it reboots on ABC TV next year.

After much speculation, Seacrest, who served as host of the talent competition show during its initial 15-season run that ended in April last year, confirmed the news on Live With Kelly And Ryan.

"Is it okay if I announce this big news?" talk-show host Kelly Ripa asked Seacrest, who was seated next to her. "I've been waiting and waiting."

With a nod from Seacrest, Ripa said: "We've been talking about it for a little while, but I am happy to confirm... that Ryan Seacrest is returning as the host of American Idol."

He has co-hosted ABC's morning talk show with Ripa since May. He will continue to host the talk show.

Idol was once a ratings powerhouse, watched by more than 30 million viewers at its peak in 2005-2007.