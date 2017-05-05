Russell pays moving tribute to Hawn as couple are honoured with Walk of Fame stars

Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attending the unveiling of their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Actors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attending the unveiling of their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Actor Kurt Russell had his long-time partner and actress Goldie Hawn almost in tears on Thursday as the couple received dual stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Goldie to you, I owe my wonderful life," said the 66-year-old as he paid an emotional tribute to his partner of 33 years.

"Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. And all the stars in the sky or on the boulevard don't hold a candle to that."

The celebrity couple were joined on the podium by Hawn's actress daughter, Kate Hudson, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Quentin Tarantino, who directed Russell in a number of movies including The Hateful Eight.

"Can we just get married? We've never had a celebration like this before," quipped the 71-year-old Hawn during the rare double ceremony in Tinseltown.

Hudson also joked that the event had a wedding-like atmosphere and said she felt honoured to speak about the couple's work.

"I was slotted in to talk about my mother but I have two parents and they're both here," she said. "I always thought I'd be talking about them at a wedding or something.

"But since a wedding doesn't seem to be in our near future, ever, this may be my only opportunity."

