Russell pays moving tribute to Hawn as couple are honoured with Walk of Fame stars

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Actor Kurt Russell had his long-time partner and actress Goldie Hawn almost in tears on Thursday as the couple received dual stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Goldie to you, I owe my wonderful life," said the 66-year-old as he paid an emotional tribute to his partner of 33 years.

"Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. And all the stars in the sky or on the boulevard don't hold a candle to that."

The celebrity couple were joined on the podium by Hawn's actress daughter, Kate Hudson, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Quentin Tarantino, who directed Russell in a number of movies including The Hateful Eight.

"Can we just get married? We've never had a celebration like this before," quipped the 71-year-old Hawn during the rare double ceremony in Tinseltown.

Hudson also joked that the event had a wedding-like atmosphere and said she felt honoured to speak about the couple's work.

"I was slotted in to talk about my mother but I have two parents and they're both here," she said. "I always thought I'd be talking about them at a wedding or something.

"But since a wedding doesn't seem to be in our near future, ever, this may be my only opportunity."