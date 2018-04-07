Russell Crowe movie items on auction

NEW YORK • Russell Crowe is not flogging a dead horse since auction house Sotheby's thinks it could fetch up to A$4,000 (S$4,040) at an auction in Sydney today.

It is actually a prop horse from his 2000 movie Gladiator and is among more than 200 lots of movie memorabilia, fine art, antique weapons, motorcycles, musical instruments, watches and a 2001 Mercedes S class on the auction block.

Crowe fans can take home memorabilia such as a full outfit worn by Captain Jack Aubrey in the film Master And Commander (2003), which carries an estimate of A$25,000 to A$35,000, and a leather sketchbook used by Crowe's character Ben Wade in the movie 3.10 To Yuma (2007).

While it is unclear if the sketchbook has been used, it carries an estimate of A$350 to A$450.

