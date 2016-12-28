Running Man's Lee Kwang Soo feted

SEOUL • Actor-comedian Lee Kwang Soo took a top prize at this year's SBS Entertainment Awards on Sunday for Running Man, the popular variety programme that has been recently plagued with controversy and then cancelled.

He received the Top Excellence Award for his performance on the show, whose producers allegedly dismissed two cast members, Song Ji Hyo and Kim Jong Kook, then backtracked and announced that the two would stay on until the programme's February finale.

Lee delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, thanking those who "worked hard to defend Running Man".

Listing each of his present and past teammates, he said: "To Ji Suk Jin, who taught me about life and entertainment; to Yoo Jae Suk, who made me the person I am today; to Kim Jong Kook, my mentor; to Haha, whom I love like family; to Song Ji Hyo, who is like my real sister; and to Gary, Song Joong Ki and Lizzy. I love you all so much."

Shin Dong Yup took home the Grand Prize for hosting Mom's Diary - My Ugly Duckling, a successful SBS reality show spotlighting celebrities and their mothers.

