Running Man is staying on the air after all

SEOUL - Running Man is staying.

South Korean television station SBS has reversed a decision to cancel the popular variety show, "after considering opinions from local and overseas fans", it said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 24), reported Yonhap News Agency.

The show will go on with its cast of six.

In December, SBS had announced the cancellation of Running Man amid a brouhaha over its reported plans to reboot the show without two members of the cast, actress Song Ji Hyo and singer Kim Jong Kook. In its seventh year, the show is more popular overseas than it is at home.

On Tuesday, SBS said Nam Seung Yong, the director of its variety department who created Running Man, met the cast and talked about the future of the show.

"He apologised to the members about what happened during the overhaul of Running Man, and they reached an agreement to continue the show," it said.