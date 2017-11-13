Rowan Atkinson to become father again at 62

LONDON - Fans of Mr Bean will be tickled pink with the news that comedy actor Rowan Atkinson will become a father again.
The 62-year-old's girlfriend, actress Louise Ford, 33, is expecting their first child, reported British newspapers.
The couple reportedly met in 2013 when they appeared in a play called The Quartermaine's Terms in London's West End.
Atkinson already has two children - 23-year-old Ben and 21-year-old Lily - from a previous marriage to former BBC make-up artist Sunetra Sastry.
The couple divorced in 2015 after 25 years of marriage.
Atkinson is worth a reported £70 million (S$125 million).
Ford was recently spotted shopping in London looking heavily pregnant.
She is slated to give birth before year-end.