Rowan Atkinson to become father again at 62

The comedy actor's girlfriend, actress Louise Ford, 33, is expecting their first child.
The comedy actor's girlfriend, actress Louise Ford, 33, is expecting their first child.PHOTO: UNIVERSAL STUDIOS
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Fans of Mr Bean will be tickled pink with the news that comedy actor Rowan Atkinson will become a father again.

The 62-year-old's girlfriend, actress Louise Ford, 33, is expecting their first child, reported British newspapers.

The couple reportedly met in 2013 when they appeared in a play called The Quartermaine's Terms in London's West End.

Atkinson already has two children - 23-year-old Ben and 21-year-old Lily - from a previous marriage to former BBC make-up artist Sunetra Sastry.

The couple divorced in 2015 after 25 years of marriage.

Atkinson is worth a reported £70 million (S$125 million).

Ford was recently spotted shopping in London looking heavily pregnant.

She is slated to give birth before year-end.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing