Roseanne reboot draws more than 18 million viewers

LOS ANGELES • Roseanne Barr said it was important to examine the issues that many American families now face. On Tuesday, that strategy worked when the revival of her hit 1990s sitcom Roseanne, about a working-class family, attracted more than 18 million viewers.

The premiere of the rebooted series, starring original cast members Barr and John Goodman, was the most-watched TV show in the United States on Tuesday night.

The original, which aired from 1988 to 1997, featured a blue-collar family, the Conners, with overweight parents struggling to get by in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois. It was praised for its realistic portrayal of working-class life.

The revival will deal with politics, topical issues such as opioid addiction and access to healthcare, and features Roseanne's grown-up daughter Darlene, played again by Sara Gilbert.

Barr, who voted for United States President Donald Trump, has said that she wants the reboot, in which she is a grandmother who voted for him in the 2016 election, to portray a US in which half the voters chose him.

His son, Donald Trump Jr, was among those congratulating Barr on the success of the premiere, which poked fun at both the left and the right.

