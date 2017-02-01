Ronald Cheng, Miriam Yeung reunite at concert

Singer Ronald Cheng reunited with his former love, actress Miriam Yeung, on Sunday, providing a rousing end to his concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum. They ended a brief romance in 1999, with the media blaming it on his womanising ways. But on Sunday, all was forgotten as they sang a duet, held hands and hugged - although Yeung forgot her lyrics twice, saying her earpiece was faulty. In the audience was former television anchor Sammie Yu, who Cheng, 44, married in 2011 following a secret marriage and divorce with singer Charlene Choi. Yeung's husband, public relations consultant Real Ting, was absent. The duo's performance came after Yeung, 42, presented Cheng with an award at the 2013 Hong Kong Film Awards.